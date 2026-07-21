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KPMG Australia appoints new CEO from its own ranks in wake of audit leak scandal

The appointment of John Sams followed a rigorous process that considered internal candidates across KPMG’s international network as well as external ones.

SYDNEY – KPMG Australia on July 21 promoted partner John Sams to chief executive, two months after its former boss departed over a damaging audit leak scandal at the firm.

Sams, a partner from the commercial advisory and transactions practice group, has been chief financial officer since October 2025 and chief operating officer since June.

KPMG said his appointment by the board followed a rigorous process that considered internal candidates across the firm’s international network as well as external ones.

“The board believes that John has the strong attributes required to be the firm’s successful leader – including agility, courage and integrity,” said independent chairman Michael Ebeid.

KPMG has been under intense scrutiny from the Australian government and blue-chip clients since whistleblower accusations that its staff used inside information to win lucrative audit contracts came to light in March.

The scandal has triggered a leadership overhaul as the firm works to clear the decks and restore trust, with the former CEO, audit boss and chairman, as well as senior audit partners implicated in the scandal departing.

KPMG said Sams had a mandate from the board to strengthen its culture and improve confidence with staff, clients, regulators and the government.

“I do not underestimate the task ahead but commit to our clients and people that I am prepared to be courageous, take the tough decisions and lead the changes we need to set us on the right path,” Sams said.

Sams, who starts as CEO effective immediately, takes over from interim leader Stan Stavros. REUTERS