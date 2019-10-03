Koh Boon Hwee joins Razer's fintech arm as adviser

SINGAPORE - Razer Fintech, the financial technology arm of gaming hardware manufacturer Razer Inc, has appointed veteran corporate leader and venture capitalist Koh Boon Hwee to its advisory board.

Mr Koh was an early investor in Hong Kong-listed Razer, having put some money into the firm in 2006 and then raising his stake in 2008. He remains a minority shareholder.

Mr Koh sits on the Singapore sovereign wealth fund's investment board, a board committee which assists the GIC Board in its oversight of the investment process. His appointment as a Razer Fintech adviser on Thursday (Oct 3) follows that of former GIC president Lim Siong Guan, who joined the tech unicorn last month.

The Business Times recently reported that Singapore-based tech starups have been roping in GIC heavyweights to help steer their strategies.

Razer Fintech said on Thursday that the advisers will help in its next phase of growth, which includes extending its digital payments platform into the broader financial services sector via digital banking solutions.

Established in April 2018, Razer Fintech is an offline-to-online (O2O) digital payment network in South-east Asia. It operates two verticals: business-to-business solution Razer Merchant Services (RMS) and business-to-consumer solution Razer Pay which comprises an e-wallet.

Mr Koh is chairman of Credence Capital, a private equity fund focused on investing in small and medium enterprises in South-east Asia.

He also chairs the NTU Board of Trustees, Sunningdale Tech, Yeo Hiap Seng, Far East Orchard, AAC Technologies and Rippledot Capital Advisers. Concurrently, he serves on the boards of Agilent Technologies and non-profit organisation the Hewlett Foundation.

As a highly experienced investor in emerging technologies and a mentor to high-growth firms, Mr Koh will help Razer Fintech greatly in its growth strategy and in addressing financial inclusivity and diversity across all markets, said Tan Min-Liang, Razer Inc co-founder and chief executive officer.

Mr Koh has backed Lucence Diagnostics, started by Mr Tan's brother, Tan Min-Han, a medical oncologist and clinical geneticist. Mr Tan has also cited Mr Koh as a personal mentor.

Previously, Mr Koh was chairman of DBS Bank as well as bluechip corporates such as Singtel and Singapore Airlines, and served on the board of Temasek Holdings.

"I am confident that Razer Fintech, with its unique proposition of focusing on addressing the needs of the youth and millennials, will be uniquely poised to become their preferred financial provider," Mr Koh said on Thursday.