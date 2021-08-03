Kitchen Culture files CAD report on 'payroll irregularities'

Kitchen Culture Holdings lodged a report last Friday with the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) in relation to "suspected payroll irregularities" concerning two former employees. The sum involved amounted to about $520,000.

The staff, who were not named, worked at wholly owned subsidiary KHL Marketing Asia-Pacific. The company has handed over the relevant documents to CAD to assist in its investigations, it said in a filing last Saturday.

Meanwhile, it revealed on Sunday that independent director Yap Sze Hon, a member of its nominating committee, disagreed with the board's decision to fire former chief executive Lim Wee Li.

The group, which supplies kitchen equipment, had dismissed Mr Lim over "grave misconduct" affecting the company's business.

This, it said, was due to findings in an interim report from Baker Tilly Consultancy that had raised questions over potential breaches by officers and employees of the company. Certain failures of Mr Lim were also identified.

Following the termination of his services, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) issued a notice of compliance on July 14, directing Baker Tilly to "expand its scope" of the internal review.

The review was initiated to analyse the circumstances that led to breaches of Catalist rules, as well as identify internal control weaknesses and determine which parties were responsible.

In its response to SGX's notice of compliance on Sunday, Kitchen Culture listed several potential breaches and irregularities Mr Lim allegedly exposed the company to, which brought on "unnecessary risks and consequences".

For instance, he gave a $1.2 million loan to a third party without written board approval and business justification. There was also a $700,000 cash transfer to Mr Lim with no documented board approval and supporting justification.

Kitchen Culture said Mr Lim had caused the company to "breach certain Catalist rules".

He had "expressly authorised the release of an inaccurate announcement", while failing to implement and monitor the company's internal accounting controls system. He also did not ensure that transactions were properly authorised and recorded, the report noted.

"Mr Lim's conduct has a serious impact on the company's reputation and contributed to significant material weaknesses in the company's internal controls," said Kitchen Culture.

However, Mr Yap disagreed with the decision to fire Mr Lim.

In an accompanying statement with the filing, he said the relationship between Mr Lim and the controlling shareholders from Big Data firm Ooway "fell apart" when the latter came to Singapore in June.

Thereafter, on July 1, they asked for his resignation within three days via e-mail.

Kitchen Culture last September said it would take a 30 per cent stake in Ooway Technology for $23.92 million, which would be funded by issuing 90 million new shares at 26.58 cents apiece.

Mr Yap added: "Given the underlying tension... care has to be exercised to ensure fairness with due regard for the larger interest of the company and all shareholders."

Next, Mr Yap claimed that the board dismissed Mr Lim on July 7 without first waiting for the response to the interim report from Mr Lim's lawyers. The board also did not convene a disciplinary hearing, he said.

He then pointed out that in meetings with Kitchen Culture's internal auditors and lawyers, it was "ascertained that there was no evidence of fraud, dishonesty or attempt to conceal information".

Mr Yap then stated that the lapses flagged were "mostly technical in nature". They were also known to certain directors, and not likely to be repeated.

Shares of Catalist-listed Kitchen Culture last traded at eight cents on July 7.

