Kickstarter staff form union in first for major tech start-up

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Employees at crowdfunding platform Kickstarter voted to unionize on Tuesday (Feb 18), making them the first direct employees of a major US tech company to do so. The vote, with 46 in favor and 37 against, came almost a year after the company's employees announced their plans to unionize.

"It's an important win, it's an important battle. This has already started a lot of conversations among other tech workers and tech companies," said Grace Reckers, a union organizer with the Office and Professional Employees International Union, which represents Kickstarter's employees. The union plans to start negotiating a contract with Kickstarter "as soon as possible," Reckers said.

Aziz Hasan, Kickstarter's chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement: "We support and respect this decision, and we are proud of the fair and democratic process that got us here."

In September, Kickstarter employees criticized the company for firing two employees involved in union organizing over a span of eight days. The union filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of the fired employees. The case is still pending.