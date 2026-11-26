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The deal would take about $324 million in M1 net debt off Keppel’s books and free it from having to fund the telco’s capital expenditure.

SINGAPORE – Keppel, which owns M1, is considering three options to monetise the 23% stake in the enlarged StarHub it would receive if the proposed merger between the two telcos goes through.

It could sell the shares over time, sell them to a strategic investor or fund, or distribute them directly to its shareholders, Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua said on Nov 26, responding to investor queries in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

A combination of the three options could also be taken.

Loh said the merger with StarHub is step one of a “two-stage divestment” as part of the company’s strategy to become more asset-light and monetise its non-core assets by 2030.

The deal would take about $324 million in M1 net debt off Keppel’s books and free it from having to fund the telco’s capital expenditure, including investments in its technology infrastructure, cyber resilience, network and spectrum.

“If we continue to own M1 as a subsidiary, we would... also continue to consolidate its results, including losses such as those we saw in the first half of 2026,” Loh said. M1 recorded a net loss of $9.2 million for the first six months of the year.

Concerns have been raised about Keppel’s agreement to the all-share deal proposed by StarHub, as it is worth less than Australia-backed telco Simba’s $1.4 billion all-cash deal for its failed merger with M1.

The $65 million loss from the failed merger in May contributed to the group’s $375 million net losses in its non-core portfolio for the first half of its 2026 financial year, which dragged net profit down by 59%.

Loh said Starhub was the “only realistic merger partner”, and an all-share deal “makes sense for both sides”. While the enlarged telco is able to conserve cash for integration and growth, Keppel would also be able to reap the benefits of market consolidation.

He noted that M1 contributed $3 million to Keppel’s profit in FY2025.

In contrast, even a 10-cent rise in Starhub’s share price over a year would add about $55 million to the value of Keppel’s stake, he added. Should the telco continue to pay 6 cents per share for its ordinary dividends, Keppel would be entitled to receive an additional $33 million in cash.

Altogether, this would result in about $88 million in value appreciation and dividends for the year.

Keppel stands to gain about $268 million if its 546.5 million StarHub shares rise from its pre-announcement price of $1.01 to $1.50 according to projections, as a result of cost savings and greater growth resulting from market consolidation.

This is “significant”, Loh said, adding: “Thus, we believe that the benefits of deconsolidating M1 and the longer-term potential of our stake in the combined entity make this a very good trade for Keppe.”

Analysts told The Straits Times that Keppel is likely to benefit more from remaining invested in the enlarged StarHub group rather than exiting immediately with cash.

The newly announced merger, which also comes just six months after Simba’s bid collapsed, is also timely with Keppel still aiming to divest a total of $13.7 billion in non-core assets by 2030.

OCBC equity research analyst Chu Peng said while Keppel would not be able to issue a special dividend yet from the M1 sale, the 12-month lock-up period allows it to retain exposure the estimated $1.1 billion in cost savings as well as potential revenue growth and any subsequent re-rating.

“Keppel still intends to monetise the stake by 2030, but we believe it would first want the enlarged StarHub to deliver on the expected synergies and potentially re-rate before exiting.”

On the flip side, Keppel could also be exposed to volatility in StarHub’s share price and potentially a wider conglomerate discount until a clearer exit path is apparent, noted CGS International’s analysts Lim Siew Khee and Meghana Kande.

Keppel can only exercise its options to monetise its StarHub stake as early as the first half of 2028, they noted.

The analysts cut their target price for Keppel from $13.52 to $11.22, but maintained their “Add” rating, noting that the group remains focused on being a global asset manager.

“Keppel’s focus is to build a global franchise as an infrastructure asset manager and operator, and it has a wide network of investors or limited partners it can tap on to divest,” noted Paul Chew, head of research at Phillip Securities Research.

In the meantime, with integration of M1 in StarHub’s business likely to be a complex, costly and time-consuming process, Keppel’s board seat on the telco will be useful to support the merger, he said.

He added that following Keppel’s divestment of M1, its next priority would be to complete construction and delivery of four offshore rigs which it would charter out to Seatrium for an eventual sale.

Other non-core assets that Keppel would be looking to offload include real estate, investment properties and its land bank, with the timing dependent on market conditions and achievable valuations, said OCBC’s Chu.

Keppel’s shares fell from $8.87 after the merger was announced on Nov 24 to a low of $8.30 before rebounding. They closed 0.84% higher at $8.39 on Nov 26.

The company’s share price has been under pressure since the start of the year due to a combination of factors, including weaker-than-expected headline earnings from losses in its non-core legacy businesses, Chu pointed out.

“The all-share StarHub-M1 transaction could also disappoint investors hoping for more immediate value realisation, with monetisation of Keppel’s stake likely to take time.”

Continued earnings growth and execution of its asset-light strategy should help reinforce confidence in Keppel’s transformation and support a recovery in its share price, she said.

Meanwhile, StarHub’s shares continued to climb after it announced its merger with M1, closing 1.8% higher at $1.11 on Nov 26.