Keppel shares fall on uncertainty over Temasek's takeover offer

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Shares of Keppel Corp sank more than 4 per cent on Monday morning (Aug 3), amid a broad market decline on the Singapore bourse.

At 9:04am, Keppel opened down 25 cents or 4.6 per cent at $5.15, with some 963,000 shares traded. The counter regained some ground to trade at $5.19 as at 11:35am, down 21 cents or 3.9 per cent.

Temasek Holdings said over the weekend that it will decide by end-August whether to invoke the material adverse change (MAC) clause in its $4 billion preconditional partial offer for Keppel.

The latest announcement was conveyed by Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) on behalf of the offeror, Kyanite Investment Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek.

Last October, Temasek, which already owns about one-fifth of Keppel, offered to buy an additional 30.6 per cent stake at $7.35 a share in cash.

Last Thursday, Keppel posted a record quarterly net loss of $697.6 million for the three months ended June 30, breaching certain conditions for Temasek's offer, which would raise its stake in the conglomerate to 51 per cent.

The partial offer is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver (at Temasek's discretion) of a number of preconditions, including there being no MAC in Keppel group's financial performance and condition.

The MAC precondition requires, among other things, that the cumulative net profit after tax but before non-controlling interests (PAT) of the group for the 12 months up to and including the end of the financial period in the latest financials to be more than $556.9 million.

Keppel's second-quarter group PAT was negative $698.8 million; based on this, the group's cumulative PAT for the 12 months up to and including June 30, 2020, is negative $164.7 million.

"Accordingly, if the MAC precondition was assessed based on the Q2 2020 results, the MAC precondition would not be satisfied," Morgan Stanley said.