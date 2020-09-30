Keppel selling $3b to $5b of assets over next 3 years

Keppel Corp is looking to sell about $3 billion to $5 billion worth of assets over the next three years and redeploy the funds to seize new opportunities and improve returns.

The move comes as the firm executes long-term plans to build growth engines for the future, said Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua at a virtual briefing yesterday.

"As we pursue our growth initiatives in data centres, environmental solutions, renewable energy, integrated urban development and asset management, we will also need to review our business portfolio from time to time," added Mr Loh, who did not disclose the segments earmarked for asset disposal.

Keppel, one of the world's largest oil-rig makers, said it has identified assets with a total carrying value of about $17.5 billion as at June 30 that could be sold off over time with the proceeds channelled towards growth initiatives, without changing the businesses that it runs.

These include the group's landbank, development projects, various funds and investments as well as non-core assets such as Keppel Offshore & Marine's (O&M) oil rigs.

Mr Loh declined to share more details on these assets that have been identified, citing commercial sensitivity.

They do not include key business platforms, fixed assets such as Keppel O&M's yards or some of the group's units in real estate or other investment trusts.

While Keppel will seek to monetise all $17.5 billion worth of assets over time, of which $3 billion to $5 billion will be done in the next three years, not all of the assets will be divested and it will consider other opportunities as well, it said.

As well as the asset sales, Keppel Corp is running the rule over its offshore and marine business amid a challenging environment for the sector.

Its options include reviewing Keppel O&M's business model, assessing its capacity and global network of yards, restructuring to seek opportunities as a developer of renewable energy assets, as well as mergers and asset sales.

$17.5b

Total carrying value, as at June 30, of assets identified by Keppel that could be sold over time without changing its businesses. These include the group's landbank, development projects, and non-core assets such as Keppel Offshore & Marine's oil rigs.

The review is being carried out as a "very immediate task" and all options will be considered, said Mr Loh, who noted that the exercise is aimed at maximising long-term shareholder value.

While the process is still at a "very preliminary stage", he said that "it should not take years; it could take months".

Mr Loh did not comment on specific plans that are part of the review, including a question on whether a potential merger with Sembcorp Marine was on the cards.

His comments came as Keppel reaffirmed the Vision 2030 road map unveiled in May that outlined the company's focus on four key areas - energy and environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

Keppel's accelerated implementation of Vision 2030 comes after Singapore investment company Temasek, which is its single largest shareholder, pulled out of its $4.1 billion partial offer to gain control of the firm last month, in the light of its poor financial showing.