Keppel saves $55m, thanks to energy efficiency

The renovations at Keppel Bay Tower offices last year were not just about smartening up the paintwork, but focused on cutting-edge tech innovations to make the corporation's headquarters far more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Smart systems were installed to adjust lighting levels to fit the number of people at work, while photo sensors were installed to dim perimeter lighting when there is sufficient daylight.

A clean-desk policy ensures no equipment is left switched on overnight, while copiers have secure printing features to reduce paper wastage.

The initiatives were outlined in a sustainability report Keppel filed with the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

Keppel Corporation chief executive Loh Chin Hua said: "Channelling our capabilities to shape a more sustainable future, aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, while harnessing the business and investment opportunities that these create, are at the core of the Keppel Group's strategy.

"(It is) how we see ourselves contributing to a better world."

Energy efficiency initiatives implemented across the group last year are estimated to have saved 812,134 gigajoules of energy, or $55 million in cost savings.

Keppel Corporation also reduced the intensity of emissions produced by an average of 24 per cent compared with its 2010 baseline.

Mr Loh added: "We are committed to support efforts by the international community and the Singapore Government to tackle climate change."

This is in line with getting corporations to contribute to the fight against climate change by having sustainable practices.

A study by consulting firm Bain & Co in January showed that 81 per cent of the global firms surveyed felt sustainability is more important to their businesses today than it was five years ago.

Besides corporate offices, Keppel is also equipping its data centres with a system called the Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply which delivers greater energy efficiency.

Keppel Offshore & Marine is doing its bit as well, working with Keppel Infrastructure on a solar leasing project that involves additional solar panels installed at its offshore and marine yard in Singapore.

A portion of the renewable energy certificates generated through this initiative is transferred to Keppel Corporation, which allowed the corporate office at Keppel Bay Tower to be fully powered by clean energy from the end of last year.

The report added that there will be more efforts to reduce emissions, especially with the new carbon tax that will affect business costs.

"To mitigate the impact of the tax, the group has continued to improve our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint, particularly for businesses that are energy intensive," the report stated.

The group is also exploring technologies that can enhance workplace safety.

One initiative uses drones to inspect, analyse and provide repair support in high-risk areas - such as certain parts of vessels and rigs and cranes, so workers do not have to operate there.

Mr Loh said: " We will actively explore new opportunities and build future growth engines which harness the group's collective strengths and capabilities, and augment our mission as a provider of solutions for sustainable urbanisation."