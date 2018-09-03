Keppel partners Chinese group to help rural poor

Keppel Corporation marked its 50th anniversary by launching a new partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) at a commemorative dinner on Friday evening in Beijing.

The partnership with the CFPA was launched by Keppel chairman Lee Boon Yang and CFPA chairman Zheng Wenkai, together with Singapore's Ambassador to China Stanley Loh, Keppel's chief executive officer Loh Chin Hua, chief financial officer Chan Hon Chew and chief representative (China) Eric Goh.

Dr Lee said: "To commemorate our golden jubilee, Keppel will launch a new partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to support the Chinese government's plans to combat rural poverty and stimulate the development of remote regions. We will focus in particular on helping students in rural areas, to improve their access to education resources and provide them with nutritious food items."

The collaboration will begin with a three-year programme focused on needy students from 10 schools in Mabian county, Sichuan province, which will provide students with nutritious food items on every school day, and encourage active learning and cultivate good reading habits by providing library resources to the beneficiary schools.

Beyond financial support, Keppel volunteers from across the Keppel Group will also participate in the programme by volunteering their time, knowledge and skills to engage the students.

The dinner was attended by government officials from China and Singapore, business partners, customers as well as Keppel's senior management and staff in China.