Keppel O&M sued for $1.1b in US over investment loss

Keppel Corporation reported that its offshore and marine subsidiary, Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM), is facing a lawsuit in the United States with a claim that has been quantified at US$819.85 million (S$1.1 billion) including interest over the loss of an investment.

KOM's US counsel believes it has "very good defences" to the claim, Keppel said in an update to the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

The lawsuit was brought against Keppel by EIG Energy Fund XIV, which comprises eight investment funds managed by EIG Management Company.

Keppel said a summary judgment has been sought by both EIG Energy Fund XIV and KOM on the claim of US$819.85 million, including US$442.22 million in punitive damages and US$156.52 million as pre-judgment interest, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

However, a date for the hearing has not been fixed, while the relevant legal documents for the application are due on Nov 2.

Keppel also said parties can apply for a summary judgment under the US Federal Rules of Civil Procedure as a matter of law based on undisputed facts.

It also said the court, when hearing a summary judgment motion, must construe the facts in the light most favourable to the other party, and must resolve all ambiguities and draw all reasonable inferences against the applicant.

It added: "In this case, there are many disputed facts concerning the plaintiffs' claim for aiding and abetting fraud, particularly with respect to reliance, causation and damages. On that basis, KOM's US counsel's assessment is that there is a very low risk that the court would award any damages to the plaintiffs on summary judgment."

Earlier, KOM had the court throw out one of the plaintiffs' two causes of action: a claim for three times the damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act.

Keppel said that the EIG claims are over KOM allegedly aiding and abetting fraud committed by Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) and Sete Brasil Participacoes against EIG.

EIG had alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that it was misled by Petrobras, along with several other yards and entities, including Singapore's Keppel, KOM, Sembcorp Marine and Jurong Shipyard, to invest over US$221 million of equity in Sete Brasil, a rig-building business unit of Petrobras.

Sete Brasil went on to award rig-building contracts valued at about US$10 billion to business units of KOM and Sembcorp Marine.

The US District Court, District of Columbia, subsequently ruled in 2017 in favour of Keppel, KOM, SembMarine and Jurong Shipyard and dismissed the lawsuit filed by the EIG funds. KOM had reached a US$422 million settlement with US prosecutors regarding the scheme.

Keppel shares closed down nine cents, or 1.6 per cent, at $5.39 yesterday.

