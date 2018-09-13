Keppel names new independent director

Keppel Corp has appointed Professor Jean-Francois Manzoni as an independent director with effect from Oct 1.

With the addition, Keppel's board will comprise 10 directors, of whom eight are independent.

Prof Manzoni, 57, is president (dean) and Nestle Professor at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, where he is based. His research, teaching, and consulting activities are focused on leadership, development of high-performance organisations and corporate governance. He is the recipient of several awards for excellence in research and teaching, and has been involved in consulting, top management team support and leadership development with several international organisations.

Prior to rejoining IMD in 2016, he spent five years at Insead's Singapore campus, where he co-directed the International Directors Programme.

Keppel Corp chairman Lee Boon Yang said: "We are pleased to welcome Professor Manzoni, who joins the board at an opportune moment in Keppel's growth journey.

"His strong background focused on leadership, the development of high-performance organisations and corporate governance, will be invaluable to the board as we steer the group's operation across multiple businesses and jurisdictions in a fast-paced environment."

Prof Manzoni is a member of several international advisory panels, including Digital Switzerland and Singapore's Public Service Division.