Keppel Land, CDL win top global green awards

Two local property firms have been recognised for their commitment to sustainable practices.

Keppel Land and City Developments (CDL) picked up awards in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB).

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark organisation, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, assesses the environmental, social and governance performance of real estate assets worldwide every year and monitors progress towards sustainability goals.

This year, it named Keppel Land as the top in the Asia-Pacific and globally in the "developer/diversified-office/residential" category.

It also came second in the developer category in the Asia and East Asia sectors, and sixth globally.

Mr Loh Chin Hua, chief executive of parent company Keppel Corp, said: "The recognition... spurs us in our sustainability efforts which aim to create value for all our stakeholders. Through harnessing the strengths of our businesses, we will deliver solutions for sustainable urbanisation and help shape a cleaner and greener future."

CDL continued to rank among the world's most sustainable companies. It was named as the sector leader for office sector in Asia, the second consecutive year that it won the top honour.

Chief sustainability officer Esther An said: "For more than two decades, sustainability has been integrated into CDL's strategy and operations to future-fit our business and unlock future value.

"We develop green buildings, manage them in a resource-efficient way and engage stakeholders on sustainability."