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Keppel DC REIT spends $1.5 billion on two freehold data centres in Japan

The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to distribution per unit.

SINGAPORE – Keppel DC REIT and Keppel on Sept 1 said that they have indirectly agreed to collectively buy nearly all of two Tokyo data centres for 190 billion yen (S$1.5 billion).

Together, the two will own 90 per cent of Tokyo Data Centre 4 and Tokyo Data Centre 5, two freehold, hyperscale fully fitted co-location data centres located in Inzai City, Greater Tokyo, Japan.

Upon completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, Keppel DC REIT will hold an 88.62 per cent effective interest in each data centre, while Keppel, through its interest in Keppel Japan, will hold a 1.38 per cent effective interest.

The existing operator, an “established global data centre owner and operator”, will retain a 10 per cent interest in each data centre.

“In addition to immediate distribution per unit (DPU) accretion, Tokyo Data Centre 4 and 5 provide embedded growth through contracted rent escalators and meaningful potential reversion opportunities, while further deepening our exposure to the Japan data centre market,” said Loh Hwee Long, chief executive of the manager of Keppel DC REIT.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) manager also plans to raise at least $600 million through a private placement on Sept 10.

The 280.1 million new units will be issued at a price between $2.096 and $2.142.

This represents about a 2.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of all trades on Aug 31.

Alongside the private placement, Keppel DC REIT’s manager said that it intends to declare an advanced distribution of the distributable income between July 10 and Sept 9.

This distribution is estimated to be between 2.241 cents and 2.281 cents.

Financial impact

The aggregate purchase consideration represents a discount of about 2.1 per cent to the assets’ valuation of 194 billion yen.

Keppel DC REIT will pay about 168.4 billion yen.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately DPU accretive.

On a pro forma basis, if the acquisition had been completed on Jan 1, 2025, DPU for financial year 2025 would have been 2.6 per cent up, from 10.381 cents to 10.649 cents.

The assets also have a contracted average annual rent escalation of about 2.8 per cent and in-place rents are estimated to be at least 30 per cent below prevailing market rents, said Keppel DC REIT’s manager.

Weighted average lease expiry (WALE) is about 4.5 years for Tokyo Data Centre 4 and 10.6 years for Tokyo Data Centre 5.

The two data centres are fully occupied by “four investment grade internet enterprise and IT services clients”.

Of the four, three are new to Keppel DC REIT’s portfolio, which the manager said will broaden its client base and reduce client concentration risk.

Following the acquisition, the top client’s contribution to portfolio rental income is expected to fall from 43.5 per cent as at June 30 to about 38.2 per cent post-acquisition.

Japan’s contribution to Keppel DC REIT’s portfolio rental income will rise from about 9 per cent as at June 30 to about 23 per cent post-acquisition.

Still, the manager said the REIT’s portfolio will remain anchored in Singapore, which will account for about 60 per cent of portfolio rental income post-acquisition.

Through the new data centres, the REIT’s portfolio contracted power capacity will increase from about 95 per cent as at June 30 to about 96 per cent.

Portfolio WALE by lettable area will extend from 6.7 years to 6.8 years.

Assets under management will also grow, from $6.3 billion to about $7.6 billion across 27 data centres in 10 countries.

The manager added that it intends to fund the acquisition through a mix of equity and yen-denominated debt.

Shares of Keppel DC REIT closed flat at $2.20 on Aug 31, before the announcement.

The trust also called for a trading halt before markets open on Sept 1. THE BUSINESS TIMES