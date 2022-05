Ms Adeline Cheng Jo-Ee, John Soh's other girlfriend, testified that she and her father suffered losses of up to $10 million after all the cash and shares Soh gave them were "wiped out" in the penny stock rout.

According to The Edge Singapore, she said Soh had urged her to invest in the BAL stocks - Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp - and even described them as "the Berkshire Hathaway of Asia".