Johnson & Johnson opens Asia-Pac HQ in Science Park

Global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson officially opened its new Asia-Pacific headquarters here yesterday.

The 15,800 sq m facility will lead collaborations and partnerships to co-create new global healthcare models that are at the forefront of innovation.

It will also bring together over 1,000 employees from areas such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer businesses to spearhead new ideas and frameworks.

The centre at Science Park has a design lab, the firm's first outside the United States, and a leadership lab to create links with universities, research groups, governments, healthcare organisations and other partners for co-creation projects.

Another new feature is a human performance institute, the firm's first in the Asia-Pacific.

It will offer the firm's proprietary leadership development initiatives to participants outside of Johnson & Johnson, with the aim of training 150,000 people in Singapore by 2020.

Ms Thien Kwee Eng, assistant managing director of the Economic Development Board (EDB),said: "Johnson & Johnson will play a key role in training and enhancing our local ecosystem and workforce with strong design-thinking skills and leadership capabilities, to innovate new businesses and solutions and address the evolving healthcare needs of consumers in Asia, from Singapore".