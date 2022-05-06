John Soh, Quah Su-Ling found guilty on 349 charges

Malaysian John Soh Chee Wen and his girlfriend Quah Su-Ling - the masterminds of Singapore's most serious case of market manipulation that wiped out more than $8 billion from the stock market in October 2013 - were convicted yesterday afternoon on 349 counts of market manipulation, deception and cheating financial institutions.

High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng found Soh guilty of 180 charges of the 188 charges he was facing, while Quah was convicted on 169 of the 177 charges she faced.

Both were acquitted of eight deception charges.

Their sentencing will take place at a later date.

According to the police, they face imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, for each charge under the Securities and Futures Act; imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine for each charge under section 420 of the Penal Code; and jail of up to seven years, a fine or both for each charge under section 204A of the Penal Code.

They also face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each charge under section 148 of the Companies Act.

The pair were convicted over manipulating the share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp - known collectively as BAL - between August 2012 and October 2013, through a web of 187 trading accounts held with 20 financial institutions in the names of 58 individuals and companies.

In her verdict delivered yesterday, Justice Hoo said that having considered the trading practices, evidence and conduct of the accused, "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that there existed a conspiracy between the two accused persons to manipulate the market for the BAL shares".

The duo had manipulated the market and price of BAL shares by controlling and using the 187 trading accounts to make thousands of manipulative trades in each of the three stocks, the police said in a statement yesterday.

"In particular, the trades between the controlled accounts were conducted to generate artificial liquidity and demand for these shares, to cause the (BAL) share prices to rise over time, and to retain control of large amounts of shares without disclosing this to the market," the police said.

The judge noted that Soh and Quah remained "extensively involved with matters pertaining to the accounts, even after the crash on October 4, 2013".

The judge also found that "the volumes of wash trading clearly support the conclusion that the accused persons' use of the 187 controlled accounts was illegitimate".