2013 penny stock crash

John Soh, Quah Su-Ling found guilty on 349 charges

Duo masterminded scheme to manipulate share prices of 3 firms via web of 187 accounts

Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago

Malaysian John Soh Chee Wen and his girlfriend Quah Su-Ling - the masterminds of Singapore's most serious case of market manipulation that wiped out more than $8 billion from the stock market in October 2013 - were convicted yesterday afternoon on 349 counts of market manipulation, deception and cheating financial institutions.

High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng found Soh guilty of 180 charges of the 188 charges he was facing, while Quah was convicted on 169 of the 177 charges she faced.

Both were acquitted of eight deception charges.

Their sentencing will take place at a later date.

According to the police, they face imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, for each charge under the Securities and Futures Act; imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine for each charge under section 420 of the Penal Code; and jail of up to seven years, a fine or both for each charge under section 204A of the Penal Code.

They also face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each charge under section 148 of the Companies Act.

The pair were convicted over manipulating the share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp - known collectively as BAL - between August 2012 and October 2013, through a web of 187 trading accounts held with 20 financial institutions in the names of 58 individuals and companies.

In her verdict delivered yesterday, Justice Hoo said that having considered the trading practices, evidence and conduct of the accused, "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that there existed a conspiracy between the two accused persons to manipulate the market for the BAL shares".

The duo had manipulated the market and price of BAL shares by controlling and using the 187 trading accounts to make thousands of manipulative trades in each of the three stocks, the police said in a statement yesterday.

"In particular, the trades between the controlled accounts were conducted to generate artificial liquidity and demand for these shares, to cause the (BAL) share prices to rise over time, and to retain control of large amounts of shares without disclosing this to the market," the police said.

The judge noted that Soh and Quah remained "extensively involved with matters pertaining to the accounts, even after the crash on October 4, 2013".

The judge also found that "the volumes of wash trading clearly support the conclusion that the accused persons' use of the 187 controlled accounts was illegitimate".

Key points in the saga

WHAT HAPPENED?

The 2013 penny stock crash wiped out $8 billion in market capital in what the prosecution called "the most audacious, extensive and injurious market manipulation scheme ever in Singapore".

On Oct 4, 2013, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) suspended the trading of three counters - Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp - when they crashed shortly after the opening bell. This triggered a run on other penny stocks in the larger market.

The three stocks, known collectively as BAL, had surged by at least 800 per cent in the nine months before the rout. When trading resumed on Oct 7, they plunged further, even though the SGX had banned contra trading and short-selling to try to stamp out speculation on the trio.

With market confidence battered, SGX's average daily traded volume plunged by more than 60 per cent in the 12 months after September 2013. The trading value over the same period fell by more than 30 per cent, as the crash made investors more cautious about small and medium-sized firms. In the aftermath, regulators moved to tighten trading rules and add circuit breakers, among other things, to protect investors from excessive price swings and speculation.

But the fiasco led to criticisms of whether the SGX could have acted earlier to protect the interests of retail investors caught up in the bubble.

Just weeks after the crash, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the SGX conducted an extensive review into the circumstances surrounding the trio's phenomenal price surge before their spectacular crash. At the time, analysts said shareholders of the three firms racked up losses of almost $1.5 billion when trading restrictions were in place for two weeks. One investor told ST that he had forked out $120,000 of his retirement savings on 50,000 shares in mining firm Blumont when they were at $2.40 apiece just days before the stock crashed. After the rout, his stake was worth only $5,850.

WHAT DID THE AUTHORITIES DO?

In April 2014, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) launched the widest-scale investigation into possible breaches of the Securities and Futures Act arising from suspected trading irregularities in the BAL shares. The rout also triggered lawsuits by several broking firms and banks against those connected to some of the firms in a bid to recover hefty losses. Former Ipco International chief executive Quah Su-Ling was among several parties sued over $79 million in losses sustained by US stock trading firm Interactive Brokers in the wake of the penny stock crash.

On Jan 27, 2016, ST reported that Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen was assisting the CAD in investigations into the penny stock crash. On Nov 24, 2016, Soh, along with Quah and co-conspirator Goh Hin Calm, former independent director at Annica Holdings and ITE Electric, were arrested.

WHAT HAPPENED IN COURT?

In November 2016, Soh was slapped with 181 charges under various sections of the Securities and Futures Act, the Companies Act and the Penal Code. In February 2017, Soh was hit with seven charges of witness tampering, bringing the total count to 188 charges.

Quah faced 177 charges, including conspiring to create a false appearance with respect to the market for the three companies' shares. Other charges included conspiring to manipulate and support the three firms' share prices. Goh was charged with six counts of intentionally aiding Soh and Quah to create a false appearance with respect to the market for the BAL shares between Aug 1, 2012, and Oct 3, 2013. In 2019, Goh, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to two of six counts of abetment and was given three years' jail.

Grace Leong

CONSPIRACY

I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that there existed a conspiracy between the two accused persons to manipulate the market for the BAL shares.
HIGH COURT JUDGE HOO SHEAU PENG, referring to shares of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp - known collectively as BAL.

Wash trading refers to using one controlled account to sell to, or buy from, another controlled account, manufacturing false trading volumes in the process.

Another way the scheme was funded was by deceiving Goldman Sachs International and Interactive Brokers into extending margin financing and delivering payment of more than $230 million for the purchase of securities, by offering BAL shares as collateral, while concealing from the financial institutions that the market for BAL shares was manipulated.

"Given the lack of disclosure of such information by (Quah), I find that a deception was practised on Goldman Sachs," the judge said.

The judge also dismissed as "entirely unmeritorious" allegations put up by the defence that "the case constructed by the prosecution was blinkered by their ill-formed and uncompromising belief in the accused persons' guilt, as well as their desire to pin the blame on them".

"It is important for me to state that allegations of such nature, especially of impropriety by counsel, should never be lightly made. They distract from the substantive issues to be determined, and they have the potential to cast doubt on the fair administration of justice," Justice Hoo said.

Soh, 62, was also charged under the Companies Act. He has been in remand since November 2016, while Quah, the former chief executive of Ipco (now renamed Renaissance United), is out on bail of $4 million.

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2022, with the headline John Soh, Quah Su-Ling found guilty on 349 charges.

