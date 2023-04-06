J&J, Walmart lift Dow in down day for US stocks

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks mostly fell on Wednesday following data that showed a weakening US economy, but the Dow advanced on gains by Johnson & Johnson and Walmart.

Investors view a recession as more likely following the latest batch of lackluster US indicators, including a survey showing lower private sector hiring in March and a report indicating easing services sector activity.

Though the Institute for Supply Management’s services report was better than a manufacturing survey released earlier this week, “services ended last quarter on a weaker note and we anticipate a deterioration in conditions through the rest of the year,” said Oxford Economics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 per cent to 33,482.72.

But the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.3 per cent to 4,090.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 per cent to 11,996.86.

The Dow’s biggest gainer was Johnson & Johnson, which surged 4.5 per cent after it proposed an US$8.9 billion (S$11.8 billion) settlement to resolve years-old lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.

The agreement, which still needs the green light from US courts, lifted J&J shares because of the apparent “removal of this risk overhang” surrounding the litigation, said a note from Morningstar.

Walmart also bucked the tide, climbing 1.7 per cent as the retail giant reaffirmed its earnings forecast and showcased investments to improve supply chain efficiency at a two-day investor presentation.

FedEx won 1.5 per cent following an investor day where it pledged to cut US$4 billion in annual spending by fiscal 2025 and lifted its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent.

But tech shares suffered through a dismal session, with Amazon losing 2.7 per cent, Apple 1.1 per cent and Facebook parent Meta 1.5 per cent. AFP