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Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports

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A “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is reportedly being formed to lobby for the return of former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

A “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is reportedly being formed to lobby for the return of former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

PHOTO: ERIC LEE/NYTIMES

  • Jensen Huang is reportedly considering a comeback as Nvidia chief executive, according to the Financial Times, which cited people familiar with the talks.
  • An ally said a Silicon Valley “war room” is being built to lobby for Huang’s return and seek White House support.
  • Huang stepped down on Nov 12 after affair revelations, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, which sparked a crisis at Nvidia and raised China export concerns.

AI generated

NEW YORK - Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia’s chief executive, and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, the Financial Times reported on Nov 15, citing people familiar with the matter.

One Huang ally told the FT they were putting together a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief’s return and would try to garner support from the White House.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang’s support.

The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia’s board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Huang stepped down on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company’s advanced AI chips to China.

The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll. REUTERS

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