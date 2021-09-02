Jardine's S'pore stocks lose $6.7b as Delta variant hits region

Jardine Matheson Holdings group stocks have turned from some of Singapore's best performers to the worst this year amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections in South-east Asia.

Shares of the trading firm, which gets more than half of its annual revenue from South-east Asia, dropped 8.6 per cent last month, ranking it among the worst performers on the Straits Times Index. Concerns over the Delta variant have punctuated a stark turnaround for the stock, which had surged 25 per cent in March on a restructuring plan.

Jardine group shares listed in Singapore lost a combined market value of about US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The slide marks a return to the losses of last year amid the global pandemic sell-off.

Supermarket operator Dairy Farm International Holdings, which owns Giant and Cold Storage, is the top loser among the Jardine group's Singapore-listed stocks to date this year, down 15 per cent. Other Jardine holdings that suffered hits last month include property firm Hongkong Land Holdings and Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

"The expectation is that raging infections and restrictions in South-east Asian economies will weigh on Jardine group businesses," said Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

In March, Jardine Matheson, which is Singapore's largest conglomerate by market value, delisted its next largest unit, Jardine Strategic, in a US$5.5 billion buyout deal to simplify its structure.

Jardine Matheson, whose businesses range from automobiles to hotels, became the single holding company for its subsidiaries. The group said the move, which was completed in April, was carried out to achieve a "conventional ownership structure and further increase the group's operational efficiency and financial flexibility".

The group announced first-half revenues totalling US$52.5 billion, which was up by 17 per cent year on year as a result of better business performance.

It reported a non-trading net loss in the first half of US$732 million, compared with a non-trading net loss of US$1.1 billion in the first half of last year.

Shares of Jardine Matheson closed yesterday at US$56.70, up US$2.38, or 4.38 per cent.

BLOOMBERG