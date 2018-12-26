Japan stocks attempt rebound after Christmas Day rout; US futures volatile

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japanese shares opened higher while US equity futures saw volatile trading on Wednesday (Dec 26) as traders assess how much selling pressure remains in what's been the most brutal month for global stocks since the 2008 crisis.

The Topix index advanced more than 1 per cent after a slide of almost 5 per cent on Tuesday. Korean shares declined after trading there was closed on Tuesday, while markets are shut in Australia and Hong Kong.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.5 per cent as of 8:07am in Hong Kong. The Topix Index rose 1.6 per cent while the Kospi Index was down 0.9 per cent..

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.3 per cent. The underlying gauge is 7 points away from completing a full-blown bear-market drop.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 index climbed 0.3 per cent earlier.

Investors digested overnight comments from President Donald Trump about the Federal Reserve that were less abrasive than those earlier this month. Trump expressed confidence that the US central bank will "get it pretty soon," after having criticized Chairman Jerome Powell repeatedly for raising interest rates.

Ten-year Treasury yields edged up from near the lowest level since April. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced above US$43 a barrel. The offshore yuan was little changed after China released new rules promising to treat all companies equally, the latest positive step on the trade and investment front since US and Chinese tariff hikes were set on pause.

The Japanese yen slipped 0.1 per cent to 110.46 per US dollar. The euro was up 0.2 per cent at US$1.1410.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8959 per dollar.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.7 per cent at US$43.26 a barrel.

Gold was steady at US$1,267.23 an ounce.