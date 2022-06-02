JP Morgan chief says firm bracing itself for economic 'hurricane'

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Jamie Dimon has warned investors to prepare for an economic "hurricane" as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way," the JP Morgan chief executive officer said at a conference sponsored by AllianceBernstein Holding on Wednesday (June 1). "We don't know if it is a minor one or Superstorm Sandy. You better brace yourself."

Mr Dimon said at JP Morgan's investor day in May that there were "storm clouds" looming over the United States economy, but he said he had since updated that forecast given the challenges faced by the Federal Reserve as it attempted to rein in inflation.

"Right now, it is kind of sunny; things are doing fine, everyone thinks the Fed can handle it," Mr Dimon said.

Shares of the company dropped 1.8 per cent to US$129.81 at 11.21am in New York (11.21pm on Wednesday Singapore time) after Mr Dimon's remarks on the economy, extending this year's decline to 18 per cent.

JP Morgan economists last month lowered their growth outlook for the second half of 2022 to a 2.4 per cent rate from 3 per cent; for the first half of 2023 to 1.5 per cent from 2.1 per cent; and for the second half of 2023 to 1 per cent from 1.4 per cent. They cited falling stock prices, higher mortgage rates and a stronger dollar relative to trading partners.

Mr Dimon said on Wednesday that JP Morgan is preparing for that turbulence by being conservative with its balance sheet.

"I kind of want to shed non-operating deposits again, which we can do in size, to protect ourselves so we can serve clients in bad times," he said. "That is the environment we are dealing with."

Still, he cited the strength of the consumer, rising wages and plentiful jobs as the "bright clouds" in the economy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said he expected the pace of loan growth at the company to moderate after rising in the first quarter.