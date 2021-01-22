Jack Ma's video clip prompts $77b sigh of relief for Alibaba

HONG KONG • He appeared for less than a minute and said nothing about the Chinese government clampdown that had left his business empire in crisis.

But for investors who had been waiting months to catch a glimpse of Mr Jack Ma, the entrepreneur's participation in a live-streamed videoconference on Wednesday was enough to trigger a US$58 billion (S$76.7 billion) sigh of relief.

That was how much Alibaba Group's market value soared to after a clip of Mr Ma speaking to teachers circulated online - his first public comments since disappearing from view late last year.

Much about the future of the businessman remains unclear.

Yet, analysts said Wednesday's video was a sign that worst-case scenarios - such as jail time for Mr Ma or a government takeover of his firms - are probably off the table.

It is unlikely Mr Ma would have participated in the event without at least tacit approval from Beijing; state-run media including the Global Times were among outlets that posted snippets of his talk or wrote about his appearance.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty on regulators' next moves, but this does mean the status of Jack Ma is much better than a lot of people speculated," said Assistant Professor Fang Kecheng at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Mr Ma's talk focused on philanthropic issues, including the importance of narrowing income disparities and reviving China's countryside, two priorities for President Xi Jinping's Communist Party.

While far from a mea culpa, the comments offered a stark contrast to his last public remarks in October, when he launched into an unusually strong rebuke of regulators and state-owned banks.

Just a few days after that now-infamous speech at the Bund Summit in Shanghai, the government torpedoed his plan to take Ant Group public in what would have been the world's biggest-ever initial share sale.

In the weeks that followed, the authorities called for an overhaul of Ant's business and began an antitrust probe of Alibaba.

Few expect Mr Ma's change of tone will cause Beijing to back off its campaign to more tightly regulate Ant, Alibaba and the rest of China's high-tech giants.

But Wednesday's market response suggests investors are starting to price out the risk of a crackdown that would put the country's richest entrepreneurs and most innovative firms in serious jeopardy.

Shanghai PD Fortune Asset Management's senior analyst Zhang Fushen said: "Alibaba is not out of the doghouse, but at least it's clear the current anti-monopoly drive is not about punishing Jack Ma."

Speculation about Mr Ma's whereabouts had intensified after it emerged that he skipped the taping of a Shark Tank-like TV programme he had created. The Chinese authorities have in the past quietly detained billionaires who run afoul of the Communist Party.

Mr Ma's resurfacing seemed to be carefully calibrated, according to Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. The videoconference was part of an annual event Mr Ma hosts to recognise rural teachers.

A former English teacher, Mr Ma spoke on creating education opportunities in China's poorer areas. "My colleagues and I... made a firmer resolution to devote ourselves to education philanthropy," he said. "Working hard for rural revitalisation and common prosperity is the responsibility for our generation of businessmen."

Mr Tang said it was "the perfect setting for Jack to reappear in the public spotlight", adding: "The backdrop sees Jack in his roots as a humble school teacher versus being a haughty entrepreneur that doesn't know his place. The whole scene allows him to show contriteness without being scripted."

Ant, which is controlled by Mr Ma and part-owned by Alibaba, confirmed the video's authenticity but did not comment further.

The question facing investors now: To what degree will Beijing keep tightening the screws on Ant, Alibaba and its peers? The early evidence suggests regulators are not in a hurry to let up.

A few hours after Mr Ma's reappearance, China's central bank released draft rules to curb market concentration in online payments, potentially dealing another blow to Ant and rival Tencent Holdings. The move is part of a drive to rein in a generation of tech giants Beijing views as wielding too much control.

Despite the regulatory overhang, Alibaba bulls at firms such as Pegasus Fund Managers said easing concerns over Mr Ma's status might be enough to lift shares of the e-commerce company back toward its record high in October.

That would imply a gain of about 15 per cent in the Hong Kong-listed shares from their close on Wednesday.

