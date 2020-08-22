Jack Ma's Ant said to be targeting IPO valuation of $308b

HONG KONG • Billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group plans to file for dual listings in Hong Kong and Shanghai in the next few weeks, targeting a valuation of about US$225 billion (S$307.9 billion) in an effort to pull off the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said.

The share sale could raise about US$30 billion in total if markets are favourable, said one of the sources, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. The Hangzhou-based company seeks to float its shares simultaneously on the Hong Kong stock exchange and the tech-focused Star board in Shanghai as soon as October, the sources said.

A US$30 billion dual listing could mark the biggest debut globally, topping Saudi Aramco's record US$29.4 billion haul, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At a valuation of US$225 billion, Ant's valuation would be bigger than those of Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley combined.

Ant's plans, including details of the share sale, are subject to change, the sources said.

A representative for Ant declined to comment.

Ant, which made about US$1.3 billion in profit in the March quarter, is Alibaba Group Holding founder Ma's prized asset. It has morphed from a fintech platform to an online mall for everything from loans and travel services to food delivery, in a bid to win back shoppers lost to Tencent Holdings.

With data from almost a billion users of its Alipay app at its back, Ant is pushing broadly into financial services, delivering technology such as robo-investing and lending platforms, as well as building out its advisory business.

Ant's IPO will give another boost to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which has already seen a renaissance of Chinese tech listings after it relaxed rules in the wake of losing China's biggest tech firms to New York. Alibaba, which owns a third of Ant, returned with a US$13 billion secondary listing last year in Hong Kong.

China's effort to build its own tech bourse in Shanghai underscores the geopolitical tension with Washington. A high-powered group of United States regulators said this month that stock exchanges should set new rules that could trigger the delisting of Chinese businesses. Companies must grant American regulators access to their audit work papers to trade on a US exchange, according to the President's Working Group on Financial Markets.

The recommendations target a problem that has vexed US regulators for more than a decade: China's refusal to allow inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to review audits of companies that trade on American markets. A high-profile accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee this year has also elevated such concerns.

BLOOMBERG