ISOTeam to buy group of 6 construction management firms for $24m

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed ISOTeam will buy Coney International's entire stake in Pure Group, comprising six construction management firms, for $24 million in cash and shares.

It has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Coney International and Mr Peter Dodson Coney, with the purchase funded by 50 per cent cash and 50 per cent ISOTeam shares by way of non-listed transferable warrants.

The cash portion will be funded by fund-raising and internal resources, while 47.4 million ISOTeam warrant shares will be issued to Coney at $0.2532 per share, which represents about a 1.24 per cent premium to the volume weighted average price of $0.2501 for trades done on July 23.

The $24 million price was calculated based on six times the average earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Pure Group for the period from July 1, 2016, to March 31, 2019, of about $4 million.

Pure Group's total EBIT for that period was about $4.3 million. No independent valuation was conducted for Pure Group.

The deal covers Coney International's entire equity interest in Pure Group, which consists of Pure Group (Singapore), which is fully-owned by company, Pure Projects (Philippines) (99.9 per cent-owned), Pure Projects Construction Advisory Shanghai (fully-owned), Pure Projects Management (fully-owned), Pure Projects SEA (fully-owned) and Pure Projects SEA (49 per cent-owned).

ISOTeam said the acquisition will expand its capability to offer the full suite of project and construction management services, on top of its existing engineering services and solutions.

It will also leverage Pure Group's networks and capabilities as a project and construction manager to increase business opportunities and growth.

The deal will boost ISOTeam's overseas expansion - the group currently has a presence in Myanmar and Malaysia, while Pure Group has been engaged for work in Singapore, the Philippines, China, Malaysia and Thailand.

Related Story ISOTeam building on its capabilities for greater growth

Mr Peter Dodson Coney and Mr Jonathan Peter Coney, who hold key management positions in Pure Group, will enter service agreements with ISOTeam for two years after completion of the deal, renewable for a further two years.

The ISOTeam shares that are to be issued to Coney will be deposited with an escrow agent and only released to Coney after it fulfils specific profit targets.

To obtain 11.8 million of the shares (valued at $3 million), Pure Group needs to achieve an audited consolidated profit after tax of at least $3 million from the completion date up to June 30, 2020, or if it fails to meet the target, make a cash payout equal to the shortfall.

For the remaining 35.5 million shares (valued at $9 million), it needs to have an audited consolidated profit after tax of at least $5 million from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, or make a cash payout equal to the shortfall on this target.

ISOTeam shares closed flat at $0.255 on Tuesday.