Investors watching US economic data for signs of inflation, and Fed's response

Inflation and control of the Covid-19 pandemic remained major overhangs during the past week as equity markets continued to plod higher, supported by a flush of liquidity and low interest rates.

With the exception of large techs, Wall Street continued to see gains, with the Dow Jones rising another 2.7 per cent during the past week to 34,777.76 points. The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 1.2 per cent to 4,232.6 points as earnings continued to please.