Investors take Bitcoin off exchanges as crypto winter worsens

NEW YORK • As the crypto winter deepens, only the staunchest Bitcoin investors are still holding onto their tokens - but not on the exchanges.

Investors in the world's biggest cryptocurrency are going into hibernation mode, with on-chain activity dropping by 13 per cent early this month from November's highs - levels last seen in the bear phases of 2018 and 2019, when Bitcoin was worth less than US$10,000 - according to a Glassnode analysis.

The risk-off market mood is spreading to the cryptocurrency exchanges as investors withdraw and stow their coins offline in crypto wallets instead. The exchanges have seen their balances drop more than 20 per cent from a Jan 20 peak, Glassnode said.

"Bitcoin has seen a near complete expulsion of market tourists, leaving the resolve of hodlers - stalwart investors who refuse to sell - as the last line standing," according to a Glassnode newsletter dated July 4. Bitcoin last month fell below US$20,000 for the first time since 2020.

While several activity levels - a demand indicator - have trended downwards in recent weeks, there still appears to be a stable holder base, as prices hover around US$20,000.

Hodlers are evident as Glassnode says relatively flat transaction activity shows continued Bitcoin consolidation.

The term "hodl" is often used in the Bitcoin community and it means "hold on for dear life".

Key levels to watch for Bitcoin are US$18,910, a level that prices have dipped below twice in the middle of last month, and US$21,557, around its late-June highs, according to Mr Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler Companies.

A close above US$26,000 or US$28,000 could finally put a stop to the downward slide the token has been on since April, Mr Johnson said.

The rout in Bitcoin has hit Coinbase Global the hardest as the exchange saw a drop of 450,000 bitcoins over the past two years.

Binance, which recently partnered TikTok creator Khaby Lame and football star Cristiano Ronaldo, has seen an increase of 300,000 bitcoins over the same time span, making it the most popular Bitcoin exchange, per Glassnode and TXMC.

Recent breaks in operations, such as Coinflex's and Vauld's pause in withdrawals and CoinLoan's reduction in withdrawal amounts, have decreased investor trust in exchanges. Illiquid supply increased by 223,000 bitcoins in June as investors migrated funds to wallets from exchanges, according to data from Glassnode.

Of that 223,000, large-scale crypto holders made up much of that outflow from the exchanges as they withdrew more than 140,000 tokens last month.

These whales have been responsible for exchange outflows of almost 8.7 million, or more than 40 per cent of the global supply of Bitcoin.