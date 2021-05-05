Investors file suits to claim $50m from Envy Global and director

Nickel trading firm linked to alleged $1b fraud placed under interim judicial management

A photo of Envy Global Trading's office taken in February. The firm's director, Ng Yu Zhi, is accused of involvement in deceiving investors into putting at least $1 billion into nickel deals that never took place. He has been charged with at least 11
A photo of Envy Global Trading's office taken in February. The firm's director, Ng Yu Zhi, is accused of involvement in deceiving investors into putting at least $1 billion into nickel deals that never took place. He has been charged with at least 11 counts of cheating, fraudulent trading and forgery.PHOTO: REUTERS
Joyce Lim‍ Senior Business Correspondent
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At least four lawsuits have been filed in court by investors seeking to claim some $50 million from Envy Global Trading and its director Ng Yu Zhi. The nickel trading firm and Ng, 33, have been linked to an alleged fraud involving $1 billion. This is a record for financial fraud cases in Singapore.

On April 27, the High Court granted applications by the Envy group of companies - Envy Global Trading, Envy Asset Management and Envy Management Holdings - for the group to be placed under interim judicial management.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2021, with the headline 'Investors file suits to claim $50m from Envy Global and director'. Subscribe
Topics: 