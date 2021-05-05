Investors file suits to claim $50m from Envy Global and director

At least four lawsuits have been filed in court by investors seeking to claim some $50 million from Envy Global Trading and its director Ng Yu Zhi. The nickel trading firm and Ng, 33, have been linked to an alleged fraud involving $1 billion. This is a record for financial fraud cases in Singapore.

On April 27, the High Court granted applications by the Envy group of companies - Envy Global Trading, Envy Asset Management and Envy Management Holdings - for the group to be placed under interim judicial management.