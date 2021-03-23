Investor sentiment lifts slightly on positive core inflation in Feb

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - News of Singapore's core inflation returning to positive territory last month, for the first time in over a year, as well as the Republic and Malaysia agreeing to work towards recognising each other's vaccine certificates to facilitate cross-border travel, gave investor sentiment a slight lift on Tuesday.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose marginally, gaining 0.1 per cent to close at 3,131.74. Decliners outnumbered advancers 303 to 185, with 1.99 billion securities worth some $2.2 billion having changed hands.

Despite some positive news across markets, Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes noted that "the post-virus boom narrative has taken a bit of a hit from several sources".

"Asia demand is still struggling due to lingering pandemic effects, and Europe's vaccination efforts are aiming at their own feet rather than their citizens' arms."

On the Singapore bourse, CapitaLand was the biggest advancer after announcing a restructuring plan on Monday. The stock closed at $3.75, up 13.3 per cent.

Jardine Strategic Holdings was the second top advancer, adding 0.4 per cent to finish at US$34.25.

DBS was the biggest decliner, down 0.6 per cent to $28.20.

Among the top losers was Top Glove, which fell 5.7 per cent to $1.66. Another glove manufacturer, UG Healthcare, closed at 58 cents, down 1.7 per cent.

Oceanus was the most heavily traded counter, with some 140.1 million shares changing hands. The stock lost 2.5 per cent to 3.9 cents.

Regional markets generally ended in the red. The Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent; the Hang Seng Index slipped 1.3 per cent; and the KLCI shed 1.3 per cent. The Kospi and Jakarta Composite Index lost 1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.