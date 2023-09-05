What Singapore's Osim learnt from a US$77m deal setback

Home-grown brand Osim, known for its massage chairs and fitness products, recently opened its first physical store on the east coast of the United States in New York City this past June. To the company’s staff and management, the pop-up store at the Roosevelt Field – the second largest shopping centre in the state of New York – was a hard-earned triumph.

Although the brand was already well-established by the time it tried to break into the US market, its initial attempts failed to take off. In 2005, it made its first foray into the country by acquiring American retailer Brookstone in a joint venture with Singapore sovereign fund Temasek and Boston-based private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates.

Through the move, Osim got its chairs into Brookstone’s some 300 stores but the chain did not adapt quickly enough to the rapid adoption of online shopping. This resulted in Osim putting the brakes on its venture with the retailer, taking a US$77 million (S$104 million) write-off on Brookstone, which went bust in 2014.

