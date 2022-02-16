Intel expands into specialty chipmaking with $7.3 billion deal for Israel's Tower

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Intel is buying Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for US$5.4 billion (S$7.3 billion), the companies said on Tuesday (Feb 15), giving it access to more specialised production as it positions to take advantage of soaring semiconductor demand.

Intel is paying US$53 per share for Tower - which specialises in analogue chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management - well above Monday's closing price of US$33.13.

Tower's shares jumped 42 per cent in early trade in New York on Tuesday to US$47.03, after surging in after-hours trade on Monday on news of a possible takeover. Tower had a market value of US$3.6 billion before the news. Intel shares were up over 1 per cent by midday on Tuesday.

The acquisition deepens Intel's presence in a sector dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, at a time when the global semiconductor shortage has hampered the production of everything from smartphones to cars.

"We think this makes a lot of sense. (Tower) is a foundry for trailing edge process technology that is likely to be tight for the next several years," said Northland Capital Markets' analyst Gus Richard.

A foundry business produces chips that customers design, and Intel announced last year it would enter that business. Analysts had said at the time that a lack of deal targets could be a challenge.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger said Intel and Tower's technologies were complementary, with the foundry market at US$100 billion and expected to grow sharply over the rest of the decade.

Chips produced by Intel account for about 70 per cent of this market, which includes mobile and automotive, he said, adding that the other 30 per cent was served by companies like Tower.

CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said the deal will help Intel acquire talent to develop its foundry business. "However, by the time (Intel) gets this business going, supply constraints will no longer be an issue, and both TSMC and Samsung are aggressively ramping up capacity in the next five years," he noted.

Tower has been investing in Israel, Texas in the United States, and Japan to boost capacity for 200mm and 300mm chips. It serves "fabless" companies - which design chips but outsource manufacturing - and integrated device manufacturers. Tower, previously known as TowerJazz, has capacity for more than two million wafer starts a year.

Tower CEO Russell Elwanger said he expected to continue to have good relations with customers in China.

Tower's power management chips draw "extraordinary interest from customers but (Tower) simply doesn't have the scale to meet the market demands", Mr Gelsinger told a conference call.

Tower's factories make chips using legacy nodes.

Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan, however, said that "to be a meaningful long-term foundry player, Intel needs to be in the advanced process node", rather than in legacy nodes.

The transaction, expected to close in about 12 months, is still subject to regulatory approvals, which Mr Gelsinger expected to be smooth. It also needs approval from Tower's shareholders.