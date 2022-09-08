Insurer FWD eyeing 2023 for long-awaited HK listing: Sources

HONG KONG - FWD Group Holdings, the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, is weighing next year as a new target for its long-awaited Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

FWD, which in May decided to postpone its listing in the Asian financial hub due to a weak market, is working towards a potential share sale as early as the first quarter of next year, the sources said.

The insurer has been seeking to raise about US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in an IPO, although the final size has not been formally decided, the people said.

It plans to refile its listing documents with more recent financial details as soon as next week, the people said.

The updated filing would show earnings growth in the first half of this year despite headwinds faced by the industry due to the pandemic, they said. Considerations are ongoing and details such as size and timing could still change, the people said.

FWD filed an application for the first-time share sale in February after deciding to switch its listing venue to Hong Kong from the United States, where it had sought an IPO that could have raised as much as US$3 billion.

The plan hit a snag amid US regulators' increasing unease over the long arm of Beijing, after a post-IPO probe of DiDi Global kicked off a wide-ranging crackdown on Chinese firms listed overseas.

The company would follow in the footsteps of other high-profile firms whose IPOs may take place next year instead of this year, in the hopes of more favourable market conditions.

BLOOMBERG