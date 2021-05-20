Indonesian tycoon fined $480k for market rigging

Indonesian tycoon and former KS Energy chief executive Kris Taenar Wiluan was fined $480,000 in default of 18 months' imprisonment yesterday after pleading guilty to three charges of market rigging.

He was charged with 112 counts of violating the Securities and Futures Act when he gave instructions to push up or maintain the price of KS Energy shares on 112 trading days between Dec 19, 2014 and Sept 13, 2016.

These charges were later amended to six amalgamated counts covering the same period.

He pleaded guilty to three of six charges with the remaining three taken into consideration. He has until May 26 to pay the fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Yong had sought a fine of $600,000 for all three charges - the highest sought for market rigging offences to date.

"Prosecution is seeking a high fine for the purposes of general deterrence and to reflect his culpability as mastermind of the market rigging operation," DPP Yong said.

"But we considered several mitigating factors. He was cooperative, remorseful and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He also did not have a profit motive for his market rigging offences."

Before the State Courts hearing began, Wiluan, clad in a black suit, was seated a metre apart from his wife, who was holding a prayer card.

After his sentence was issued, his wife, who had cried during his mitigation plea, told The Straits Times: "He is a good man. I can vouch for it as I have been married to him for more than 50 years."

District Judge Marvin Bay noted: "Mr Wiluan did not seem motivated by personal gain, and his offending involved just trading in one account. More importantly, the offending did not involve subterfuge by use of false trading accounts or cross-trades to simulate trading activity, and thus did not... exhibit the level of deceptive conduct which appears as a common factor in cases where custodial sentences were imposed.

"While I am persuaded that Mr Wiluan is unlikely to offend again, there would be a need to send an appropriate signal of general deterrence to dissuade persons who might be tempted to follow in his path. Such conduct would corrode investor confidence and compromise SGX's (Singapore Exchange's) hard-earned reputation as a forum where trades are conducted with probity and transparency."

Wiluan, 72, had told employee Ho Chee Yen to instruct two trading representatives at CIMB Securities (Singapore) to execute trades in KS Energy stock between late 2014 and mid-2016, "with a purpose to push up" the price of the mainboard-listed firm.

The police said buy orders were lodged at certain times and at specific price levels in order to increase the share price "at the lowest possible cost".

The charges against Ho, 56, were withdrawn but she was given "a stern warning in lieu of prosecution" for helping in the market rigging, the police added.

The prosecution noted that there was "no evidence that the market rigging caused other KS Energy investors to suffer losses as Wiluan consistently purchased but never sold any (of the) shares during the period of the charges".

One purpose of the rigging was to prevent potential margin calls by OCBC Bank on the KS Energy shares pledged to the bank as collateral for loans held by Pacific One Energy, a firm owned by Wiluan.

But OCBC did not suffer any losses and Wiluan, who also founded Indonesia's Citramas Group, did eventually pay off the loan in full. He also had sufficient assets to provide additional collateral to OCBC in the event of a margin call, the prosecution noted.

Senior Counsel Jimmy Yim of Drew & Napier, who represented Wiluan, said it was not fair to classify him as the "mastermind".

"He is the one who instructed them to do it but... he didn't know the nuances and intricacies of trading. He left it to the brokers, who didn't warn him."

Wiluan told ST in a statement: "I accept that my ignorance and misguidance are no defence and I am very sorry for my actions. I have learnt a painful lesson."

Mr Yim said: "We ask for judicial mercy as he has a slew of illnesses... The illnesses are serious enough if a custodial sentence is imposed."