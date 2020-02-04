Indonesia pledges 'bold' steps to shield rupiah from market fallout

JAKARTA/SEOUL • Indonesia's central bank is taking "bold" steps to guard the nation's currency and bonds as mounting concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic trigger a sell-off by foreign investors.

Bank Indonesia is intervening in the bond, currency and non-deliverable forwards markets to protect the rupiah, Mr Nanang Hendarsah, the central bank's executive director for monetary management, said in a text message yesterday.

Mr Hendarsah said that the central bank bought 1.7 trillion rupiah (S$170 million) of bonds from the secondary market yesterday, after receiving offers worth 3.7 trillion rupiah, and would be negotiating with commercial banks to buy back even more government bonds.

The rupiah fell 0.6 per cent to close at 13,742 to the US dollar, the lowest level since Jan 10.

The currency posted its first weekly loss in nine weeks as foreign investors pulled out almost US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) from the nation's sovereign bonds last week.

As the virus continues to spread beyond China's borders, prompting extraordinary travel curbs by several countries including Indonesia, policymakers around the world are stepping up action in response to a global sell-off.

China reduced rates and injected cash into the financial system yesterday as markets plunged upon resumption of trade after the extended Chinese New Year break.

South Korea has also said it will put in place policies to minimise the impact on its economy of the coronavirus outbreak, and vowed to act to calm any financial market instability.

Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo last week warned of "unprecedented fears" as the virus continued to migrate beyond China and the epicentre of the epidemic in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Indonesia has ordered the suspension of direct flights to and from mainland China as of tomorrow, and has already halted visas on arrival for Chinese citizens.

"The current rupiah depreciation is due more to the temporary negative sentiment from the drop of Chinese stocks and the impact of yuan depreciation on regional financial markets," Mr Hendarsah said.

"Fundamentally, the stability of the rupiah will be supported by the narrowing current-account deficit, low inflation and rising forex reserves," he added.

The sell-off in Indonesian stocks and bonds continued yesterday, as investors grew edgy over the impact of the virus.

The Jakarta Composite Index, which capped its biggest monthly loss in almost two years in January, shed 0.9 per cent to 5,884.170, the lowest close since May 17. The yield on benchmark 10-year sovereign bonds rose 1 basis points to 6.693 per cent.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS