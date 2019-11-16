India's Vodafone Idea sees $9.7b quarterly loss on unpaid dues

NEW DELHI • Indian mobile carrier Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported the biggest quarterly loss in India's corporate history after making provisions for outstanding government dues.

Vodafone Idea, made up of the local unit of Vodafone Group and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Idea Cellular, reported a consolidated net loss of 509 billion rupees (S$9.7 billion) for the second quarter to September.

The company took a charge of 256.78 billion rupees for the quarter after India's Supreme Court last month upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest. Vodafone Idea and rival Bharti Airtel, two of India's three main mobile carriers, will have to pay a bulk of this state demand.

On Thursday, Singapore's Singtel posted a second-quarter loss of $668 million, hurt by a one-time charge recorded by Bharti. Singtel is the biggest shareholder in Bharti Airtel, with an effective stake of about 35 per cent.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of 230.45 billion rupees for the three months to September. Bharti said it made a provision of 284.5 billion rupees after the Supreme Court ruling. Singtel's proportionate share amounted to $1.93 billion pre-tax.

Telecom providers in India pay the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) nearly 3 to 5 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in usage charges for spectrum or airwaves and 8 per cent of AGR as licence fees.

The DoT and the mobile carriers have been at odds over the definition of AGR. The companies argue that AGR should comprise just revenue accrued from core services, while the DoT says AGR should include all revenue.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the DoT's view on AGR.

Vodafone Idea said it was in active discussions with the government in seeking financial relief, and in the process of filing a review petition with the Supreme Court.

The company's gross debt at end-September stood at 1.17 trillion rupees. Vodafone Idea's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 41.4 per cent year on year to 108.44 billion rupees.

REUTERS