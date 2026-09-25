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Income Insurance appoints former Manulife Singapore top man as new CEO

Insurance veteran Khoo Kah Siang will assume his new position on Jan 23, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Income Insurance has appointed insurance veteran Khoo Kah Siang as its new chief executive.

He will succeed Andrew Yeo, who resigned from his position on Aug 28 after more than seven years in the role.

Subject to regulatory approval by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Khoo will assume his new position on Jan 23, 2027.

Khoo was chief executive of Manulife Singapore from 2018 to 2025.

He then helmed Manulife Asia’s emerging markets division, overseeing a portfolio including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and the Philippines, and drivi ng sustainable growth across these markets to diversify the business.

He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector spanning actuarial, regulatory, finance, and profit-and-loss leadership roles at other organisations including Great Eastern and MAS.

He had announced his departure from Manulife in a post on LinkedIn on Sept 24.

In a Sept 25 statement, Income Insurance board chairman Lim Sim Seng said that Khoo’s extensive experience in the insurance sector and track record of leading businesses through change would enable him to guide the company into its next phase of growth.

“The board looks forward to working closely with Kah Siang as we strengthen our capabilities, deepen our commitment to customers and build a more resilient and sustainable organisation,” Lim said.

Income’s announcement comes amid e xecutive reshuffling in the insurance industry.

Prudential announced on Sept 24 that Singapore chief executive Chan San San will be stepping down to join its asset management business Eastspring Investments as its chief partnership officer from Sept 28.

Andreas Rosenthal, who was Prudential Singapore’s chief financial officer from 2018 to 2025, will be appointed interim CEO of the group’s Singapore operations from Sept 28.