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Taiwan’s key index soared more than 9% in early trading on Nov 24 on news of Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese investors rejoiced on Nov 24 as the island’s tech-heavy stock market soared more than 9% following Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia less than two weeks after his abrupt exit sent shares plummeting.

Huang, who was born in Taiwan and is feted like a rock star during his visits, has generated huge amounts of wealth for the island at the centre of the global AI boom.

Investors in Taiwan have piled into the stock market in 2026, a growing number of them borrowing money to buy shares in the booming tech sector, as the benchmark index hit record highs.

Though many took a dim view of Huang’s affair with a woman whom American officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence, their greater concern has been the scandal’s impact on their investments.

“Seeing him come back makes me really happy,” said Andy Chen, 33, who works in the education industry.

“Everyone online is joking that the ‘Papa Huang incident’ gave a lot of people a chance to bottom‑fish and buy in,” he said.

The Taiex plunged 17.5% last week, prompting the government to intervene to stabilise the market.

But it soared more than 9% on Nov 24, boosted by gains of 10% in chip giants TSMC and MediaTek. Nvidia rocketed an eye-watering 31.5% in New York, adding more than US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion) to the firm’s market value.

“Everyone was really miserable the day before yesterday and the previous few days, because our net worth shrank,” Jennifer Lin, a 30-year-old finance manager, said.

Huang’s return to Nvidia “is a very good decision”, Lin said.

“My stock has come back. The market value of my shares has recovered too. I’m in a really good mood,” she said.

While the return to Nvidia appears to have stabilised the chip giant, as well as the broader stock market and AI ecosystem, there are still questions over what really happened.

Some people speculated that Huang’s affair and sudden departure from the company had been part of a conspiracy.

“I feel it’s quite surprising that the private life of a single entrepreneur could have such a huge impact on the global economy,” Sherry Shih, 36, a pharmaceutical company employee said.

“The way the whole thing has developed so quickly just makes you think: Is there something going on behind the scenes?” she said.

Lin was more emphatic: “I think someone set him up.”

Nvidia’s recent blockbuster results gave the tech giant’s board “no choice but to ask him to come back”, Chen said.

“Of course, his private moral conduct is bad,” Chen conceded.

“But business is business, personal is personal,” he added. “His personal behaviour doesn’t erase his contributions to the company’s operations, to the world, and to Taiwan.” AFP