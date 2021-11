SINGAPORE - The battle royal for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) seems to be coming to its conclusion with hotelier Ong Beng Seng-led Cuscaden Peak poised to clinch the property group with his sweetened offer of up to $2.40 per SPH share.

Cuscaden, a consortium comprising Mr Ong's investment vehicle, a unit of Mapletree group and the controlling shareholder of CapitaLand, has put two options on the table.