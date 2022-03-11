IMDA gives StarHub green light to buy majority stake in MyRepublic business

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has approved local telco StarHub's proposal to buy a majority 50.1 per cent stake in rival Internet service provider MyRepublic's fibre broadband business for residential and enterprise customers in Singapore.

In a decision published on Wednesday, the telecommunications regulator said the proposed consolidation "will not substantially lessen competition in any telecommunication market in Singapore, and will not harm public interest".

IMDA had considered various factors, including the impact on the fibre broadband market, telephone services and data network services such as virtual private network offerings.

StarHub and MyRepublic announced the deal in September last year. At the time, the transaction was worth $70.8 million.

Welcoming IMDA's decision, StarHub and MyRepublic said they are working closely to execute all agreements to complete the acquisition, without giving a timeline when asked.

The two companies had said that the proposed transaction would consolidate and strengthen StarHub's position in the Singapore broadband market by "steering long-term business growth".

It would also expand StarHub's broadband market presence here, from 34 per cent to 40 per cent, but is not expected to change the telco's status as the No. 2 player here. This translates to more than 578,000 subscribers in total, going by figures from June last year.

IMDA said this also meant StarHub's market share after the deal would be similar to the existing market leader's.

Competitor Singtel, Singapore's largest telco, had 655,000 subscribers in the same period, while rival M1 had 230,000 subscribers.

The authority added that with a combined 40 per cent market share, StarHub and MyRepublic could "compete more effectively against the market leader, in the form of competitive prices and more innovative services".

IMDA also acknowledged the two companies' belief that the deal would allow them to enjoy economies of scale and bring more value to customers.

As for whether the consolidation would mean fewer fibre broadband options for consumers, IMDA did not see significant competitive concerns. This is because there are now at least five other Internet service providers in this space, it said.

Under the deal, StarHub's and MyRepublic's fibre broadband businesses will continue to operate independently. No significant impact is expected to broadband services for MyRepublic customers.

IMDA also issued a consultation paper on Nov 19 last year to seek public feedback on the proposed acquisition. Only one party replied - Singtel. Among other things, the telco asked if StarHub and MyRepublic had met requirements to seek IMDA's approval before announcing the proposed transaction.

The regulator said on Wednesday that it did not consider the announcement to have breached rules.

DBS Bank analyst Sachin Mittal said that with the deal's regulatory approval and consolidation of the 5G mobile market in the region, he expects IMDA to be open to similar acquisitions for 5G here.

Consolidation might be a good idea due to the high capital expenditure for 5G networks, said Mr Mittal, DBS' regional head of telecom and technology research. He noted how StarHub and M1 share the same 5G airwave network.

The telcos jointly paid to build the network. In 2020, StarHub rebuffed talk of merging with M1.