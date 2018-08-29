IHH Healthcare's Q2 net profit falls 48% on absence of one-off gain

Malaysian-based private healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Berhad's second-quarter net profit slid 48 per cent to RM165.11 million (S$54.9 million) in the absence of a one-off divestment gain that was chalked up in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The second-quarter results last year included a one-off gain of RM241.1 million from the divestment of Apollo Hospitals.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018, dipped 4 per cent to RM2.66 billion, due to the strengthening of the Malaysian ringgit against the currencies of other countries in which IHH operates, such as Turkey.

On constant currency terms, revenue would have grown 14 per cent, it said, due to sustained organic growth at existing operations and the continued ramp-up of Gleneagles Hong Kong and Turkey's Acibadem Altunizade which opened in March last year.

Earnings per share for the quarter fell to 1.75 Malaysian sen, down from 3.84 sen previously.

For the six-month period, net profit slumped 72 per cent year on year to RM222.34 million also affected by foreign currency translations, while revenue rose 1 per cent to RM5.51 billion.

IHH managing director and chief executive officer Tan See Leng said the group is watching developments involving the Turkish lira closely and is accelerating plans to restructure and reduce Acibadem's foreign debt to manage its exposure to currency volatility. Earlier this month, shareholders of India's Fortis Healthcare approved a subscription of shares by IHH for a 31.1 per cent stake in Fortis, fulfilling a condition for IHH to make an offer for a further 26 per cent.

AT A GLANCE

REVENUE: RM2.66 billion (-4%) NET PROFIT: RM165.1 million (-48%)

In total, IHH could spend more than 73.5 billion rupees (S$1.43 billion) on the acquisition.

IHH shares closed at $1.85 yesterday, down one cent.