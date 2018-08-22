iFast seeks investors in Greater China stake

iFast Corp could see its stake in its Greater China business dilute by 15 per cent, with the wealth management firm now looking for investors.

It plans to use the potential proceeds to grow its business in Hong Kong and mainland China, such as through a planned virtual banking business in Hong Kong, the board said yesterday. iFast had earlier disclosed that it has applied for a virtual banking licence in the territory.

The move to enlarge the share capital of iFast Hong Kong Holdings and iFast China Holdings will see iFast's Hong Kong subsidiaries restructured, to be held directly under iFast Hong Kong Holdings. "The proposed investment is expected to be done at above book value of the Greater China business and this is estimated to bring about a positive effect on the group's net tangible assets," the board said.

It added that the proposed investment would have raised the group's net profit of $9.04 million last year by some $340,000 had its interest in the Greater China business been diluted by 15 per cent at the start of the year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance was appointed lead financial adviser in the hunt for institutional and other investors.

"There is no certainty or assurance as at the date of this announcement that the group will be awarded the virtual banking licence or that the proposed investment will be successful and completed," the board cautioned.

iFast shares closed up by one cent to $1.13, before the announcement.