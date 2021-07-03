iFast builds team to bid for Malaysia digital bank licence

When iFast Corporation chairman and chief executive Lim Chung Chun first decided to bid for a digital bank licence in Malaysia last year, he had yet to assemble the team needed to back his application.

Bank Negara Malaysia said last December that it would "give preference to applicants whose controlling equity interest in the digital bank resides with Malaysians" when it came to awarding up to five licences.

It would "consider the availability of resources and expertise contributed by shareholders that is relevant", such as experience in providing transformative technology in delivering financial services.

iFast, a wealth management provider listed in Singapore, had failed in a bid to win a digital wholesale bank licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore last year, and an earlier attempt to land a licence in Hong Kong was also unsuccessful.

But it is now very much in the running in Malaysia. On Wednesday, it led a consortium comprising mainly Malaysians in submitting a bid to operate a fully fledged digital bank in South-east Asia's fourth-most populous nation.

The consortium is one of around 40 contenders vying for the licences, which Bank Negara will award next year. These include groups led by Malaysian telco Axiata, budget airline AirAsia via its financial app BigPay and a joint venture by Singtel and Grab.

Mr Lim, a Malaysian who holds 22 per cent of iFast stock, said the beneficial equity ownership of the consortium will be 57 per cent Malaysian. He said he did not have previous dealings with the other Malaysians prior to forming the consortium.

"We came together based on a common belief that the viability of this business is unquestionable," he told The Straits Times.

Success, however, depends on assembling the right team to run a digital bank.

That team now includes Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia, which is the cooperative organisation for Malaysian military personnel.

"This will ensure we are inclusive of Malaysia's bumiputera population and are able to cast our net wider to reach Koperasi Angkatan's many different members across the country," Mr Lim said.

The other Malaysian partners are THZ Alliance, a Malaysian investment firm founded by Tengku Dato' Dr Hishammuddin Zaizi, who is the first cousin of the Sultan of Selangor; and Mr Lee Thiam Wah, founder and major shareholder of minimart chain 99 Speed Mart.

Mr Lim said THZ Alliance will strengthen the consortium's network and presence in Malaysia, while 99 Speed Mart, which has more than a thousand outlets in the country, will give it access to "additional touchpoints from which to launch services as well as to a potential customer base of suppliers, wholesalers and consumers".

The Malaysian partners will give the consortium a strong local presence and help it target the bottom 40 per cent of Malaysia's 33.3 million population. This is in line with Bank Negara's requirement for applicants to submit a five-year business plan emphasising strategies to reach this "unserved or underserved" segment of the market.

The international portion of the consortium comprises iFast and Yillion Fintech, an arm of Yillion Group, which operates one of four digital banks in China and counts China's Meituan - which is listed in Hong Kong - as a key shareholder.

Yillion, which is looking to tap the growing cross-border funds transfer market, was part of the consortium led by iFast when it bid for a licence in Singapore last year, said Mr Lim.

Mr Tamma Febrian, associate director at Fitch Solutions, told ST that licence holders would need a strong lending proposition and superior digital capabilities to be profitable.

He also noted that Malaysia's high household leverage could constrain the growth potential of digital banks, adding that the larger technology players backed by established corporates would be most likely to secure the digital bank licences.

iFast shares closed down 2.3 per cent at $8.09 yesterday. The stock has risen by more than 600 per cent over the past 12 months, beating all other Singapore-listed stocks.

DBS has a target price of $10.55, representing a further upside of potentially over 30 per cent.