IBM spin-off Kyndryl to boost investments in new tech, workers

Information technology (IT) infrastructure may sound bland and businesslike, but a hospital's computer network is a lifesaver.

When Covid-19 struck last year, Singapore's health tech agency - Integrated Health Information Systems - teamed up with the National Centre for Infectious Diseases to set up screening centres.

The centres were operating round the clock for the speedy diagnosis of patients with symptoms of infection - critical to the nation's disease outbreak response.

One such screening centre at Tan Tock Seng Hospital that required almost 100 laptops, network printers, patient ID printers and barcode scanners, all configured to the hospital's IT network, was up and running within 24 hours, thanks to a dedicated team of professionals from IBM Services.

That team is now part of Kyndryl, which spun off from IBM last week as an independent company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Ms Gina Wong, managing director of Kyndryl Singapore, told The Straits Times that the company's 90,000 employees in more than 60 countries will continue to deliver the same quality of mission-critical digital services to its more than 4,000 customers worldwide.

In Singapore, Kyndryl plans to boost investments in new technologies and its workforce to consolidate its leadership of the IT infrastructure services market.

Ms Wong believes that, as an independent company, Kyndryl will have greater freedom to partner all the major technology companies and cloud hyperscalers in growth markets such as 5G, edge computing, cloud and security.

"Kyndryl's growth strategy is centred on investing in our people and our business - it is not about consolidation or cost cutting," she said in an interview.

"Our independence gives us the flexibility to organise around our customers' needs - that means we can broaden our strategic partnerships to deliver the best solutions, whether it's from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Google or IBM."

The separation from IBM makes Kyndryl the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider and the No. 1 hybrid cloud managed services company with US$19 billion (S$25.5 billion) in annual revenues and customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies.

Hybrid cloud-managed services combine a private cloud with one or more public cloud services.

IT services companies such as Kyndryl do not sell their own software or equipment but advise, implement, optimise and manage their customer's digital infrastructure. That includes everything from the customers' computers and software to their networks and servers. Such services help companies improve communication, create efficiencies and increase productivity. Flexible, reliable and secure IT infrastructure helps businesses meet their goals and is becoming increasingly important to stay competitive.

For a healthcare provider, such digital efficiency can save lives, said Ms Wong.

Given its leadership position in the market, Kyndryl's services and expertise are already powering vital systems of some of the most critical industries such as banking, airlines, retail and shipping.

But Ms Wong said the company also understands the challenge digitalisation can present for smaller companies.

She mentioned studies by International Data Corporation and Gartner showing that 65 per cent of the global economy will be digitalised by next year, yet only half of all companies have started their digital transformation.

"Businesses today are grappling with hard, high-stakes decisions that will define their success for decades to come. And that's where Kyndryl is uniquely suited to lead," she said.

Ms Wong has 24 years of experience and is one of the few women leaders here with deep cloud and innovation expertise. Before taking on the current role, she held senior positions at IBM, ST Telemedia, Amazon, Cisco and Avaya.

Ms Wong said her company will partner across all cloud platforms and foster a digital ecosystem to uncover new, intelligent and effective solutions that can help businesses of all sizes modernise and stay competitive.

"As an independent company, Kyndryl can now expand beyond an IBM-centric ecosystem to previously under-represented areas," she said.

Kyndryl will also remain focused on constantly upskilling its workforce.

"As a service provider, our competitive edge stems not just from our access to data and intellectual property but also from our people."

She said Kyndryl is always looking to hire skilled professionals such as software engineers and systems architects.

"Our separation from IBM does not mean we will be looking to cut costs. In fact, we will be investing more on our capabilities, which means investing more on our people."

Kyndryl's website shows 22 openings in Singapore from management positions to technology experts.

Ms Wong said Singapore is an important node in Kyndryl's global network as its developed digital infrastructure allows the company to implement high-end solutions that can then be replicated elsewhere in the region.

"Kyndryl is on a clear trajectory for improved growth and margin expansion, with greater ability to partner, invest and capture new opportunities," she added.