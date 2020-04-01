Hyundai Motor to build smart mobility lab in Jurong

Hyundai Motor yesterday announced that it is building an open innovation lab in Singapore to develop future mobility technologies for expansion into global markets.

The move is part of the South Korean carmaker's plans to transform itself into a smart mobility solutions provider.

Hyundai's new lab will be in the Jurong Innovation District.

Construction of the 28,000 sq m Hyundai Mobility Global Innovation Centre is expected to start next month and be completed by the second half of 2022. The project is supported by Singapore's Economic Development Board.

The carmaker said Singapore is an ideal location for its lab due to its track record of open innovation, location, competitive workforce, pro-business environment and forward-looking economic policies.

The new lab will test out a small-scale electric vehicle production facility before creating an automated platform to manufacture smart vehicles.

This platform, which will integrate artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, digitalisation and robotics, will make automotive plants safer and greatly reduce the manpower required.

Hyundai will also use the lab to test out multi-modal mobility services, as well as on-demand shuttle and last-mile mobility via e-scooters. It said it would review a potential collaboration on a pilot study for Singapore's Smart Nation initiative.

