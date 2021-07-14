Hyflux winding-up hearing adjourned after Utico's intervention

White-knight suitor Utico is making another last-ditch attempt to intervene in Hyflux's winding-up process.

The Middle Eastern utility firm is looking to file an affidavit, which refutes what judicial managers (JMs) have asserted regarding the failure to proceed with certain negotiations for the restructuring of Hyflux, the Singapore High Court heard on Monday.

This follows a hearing before High Court Justice Aedit Abdullah on the winding-up application filed last month by Hyflux's JMs from Borrelli Walsh after restructuring negotiations with potential investors had fallen through.

Justice Aedit had granted permission for Utico's draft affidavit to be circulated among creditors within the day. The winding-up hearing was adjourned, and a new date was set to be fixed in a pre-trial conference yesterday.

But Justice Aedit pointed out that commercial judgments are generally left to the JMs, and Utico currently does not have a standing as a shareholder or as a creditor.

The court heard that it is in the "creditors' general interest" that Utico's affidavit is heard, and there is evidence that could impact whether Hyflux should wind up without further exploring options with Utico, which is represented by lawyers from Braddell Brothers.

Hyflux's JMs, represented by lawyers from Fullerton Law Chambers with help from Senior Counsel Kenneth Tan, countered these statements, saying that the deal with Utico was never pursued because there was insufficient evidence that they were able to bring the deal to fruition.

Furthermore, Hyflux had been seeking investors even before it came under judicial management; and Utico was involved between April 2019 and November last year, giving it ample time to obtain support from creditors.

Following a surprise bid by Utico chief executive Richard Menezes two days after a winding-up application was filed last month, the JMs had stated that Utico remained unable to meet the minimum conditions required to consider an offer.

"We are looking at an investor who is at this stage trying to upend the whole process after there have been extensive negotiations and even a conditional sale agreement signed with other bidders," said Mr Tan.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake it does not already own in SingSpring Desalination Plant from Hyflux for $12 million, KIT's trustee-manager announced earlier this month.

The court also heard that Utico is willing to put up a $10 million non-refundable deposit, but on the condition that it is given a period of 60 days to negotiate with the JMs on restructuring.

This was dismissed by Judge Aedit as he was not assured by what was offered by Utico. He said he was willing to consider adjournment on those grounds if Utico had been able to put down money immediately for Hyflux's operations.

