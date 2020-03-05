Hyflux to tweak adviser fee pot after lawyer's exit

Hyflux said it needs to undertake a "reallocation exercise" for the pot of money set aside by Utico to pay professional advisers' fees under the proposed restructuring deal.

This exercise is meant to take into account WongPartnership's (WongP) sudden withdrawal as Hyflux's lawyer and the need to engage new legal advisers on short notice, the troubled water treatment firm's board said yesterday in response to queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias.

WongP applied to discharge itself from representing Hyflux in January, before Clifford Chance and Cavenagh Law were appointed the firm's new lawyers.

Hyflux had initially planned to distribute the pot on a pro rata basis to about 24 professional advisers, based on the original sum of $40 million as stated in the restructuring agreement with Utico. This would have satisfied at least 75 per cent of adviser fees, Hyflux's board said.

Utico has also promised to increase the pot to $50 million if all advisers support the Emirati utility's rescue package.

If the scheme is passed and the enlarged pot is available, Hyflux expects that all verified outstanding adviser fees will be "paid to a significant degree".

The firm added that its legal advisers have asked Utico to clarify the circumstances under which it will make the upsized amount of $50 million available.

Sias' advisers - FTI Consulting, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, BlackOak, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services and Drew & Napier - have been paid about $2.4 million as of yesterday.

Outstanding fees for this group of advisers will be paid on a pro rata basis out of the pot of money from Utico.

Hyflux also confirmed that there was no $1.5 million sum held on trust for the Sias advisers.

Sias said WongP had spoken of such a trust during a stakeholders meeting on Dec 6 last year. Sources also told The Business Times in January that WongP had assured the court that there were fees being safeguarded to ensure Sias' advisers receive payment.

Meanwhile, Hyflux's board said yesterday that it believes company adviser nTan Corporate Advisory's fees are "fully justified".

A success fee of up to $25 million is payable to nTan, which is helmed by principal Nicky Tan. This will also come out of the pot. Sias had earlier said retail holders of Hyflux's preference shares and perpetual securities (PnP) were seeking a full understanding of this fee, or else they will vote against the Utico deal.

In its reply to Sias, Hyflux said nTan had advised the board in staving off a threat by the unsecured working group to place the company under judicial management. The unsecured working group consists of some of Hyflux's unsecured bank creditors.

"Had the company gone into judicial management, the PnP holders would almost certainly receive no returns as the proceeds from the sale of the company's assets would be inadequate to repay the senior unsecured creditors in full after paying the judicial managers' and liquidators' costs," Hyflux said.

In addition, nTan has provided "invaluable advice to the board in navigating the difficult restructuring process and dealing with the myriad of complex conflicting issues and challenges" faced by Hyflux, the board wrote.

Sias previously said that the PnP holders doubted Utico's ability to meet its financial obligations under the proposed scheme.

In response, Hyflux has told its lawyers to ask Utico's legal advisers, White & Case, for more financial information on the Utico entities.

