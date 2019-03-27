Hyflux moves April 5 scheme meetings to larger venue

SINGAPORE - Hyflux announced on Wednesday night (March 27) a change in location for its upcoming scheme meetings in order to accommodate a larger number of attendees.

The April 5 scheme meetings will now be held at The Star Performing Arts Centre, The Star Theatre at 1 Vista Exchange Green at 12 noon for banks, noteholders, trade creditors and contingent creditors, and at 7 pm for holders of perpetual capital securities and preference shares.

There is no change in venue for the April 8 scheme meetings for Hydrochem, Hyflux Engineering and Hyflux Membrane Manufacturing. These meetings will still be held at Hyflux Innovation Centre, 80 Bendemeer Road.

The Hyflux scheme meetings will be when the troubled water treatment firm's restructuring plan will be put to a vote.