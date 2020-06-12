Hyflux lenders to revive bid to put firm under judicial management

A group of bank lenders is seeking to put Hyflux under judicial management after two years of a court-sanctioned restructuring process that has left creditors empty-handed.

An unsecured working group of banks, comprising Mizuho, KfW, Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, CTBC Bank and the Korea Development Bank, plans to revive its earlier application to be carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium, the Singapore High Court heard yesterday.

Hyflux is under a debt moratorium that gives it court protection from creditors until July 30.

If a carve-out is approved, the banks will file an application to appoint judicial managers to replace the present management.

The banks had first applied for a carve-out in May last year, but failed to win court approval.

Hyflux resisted the application, arguing that judicial management applications often end with the company in liquidation.

However, Justice Aedit Abdullah said last year that the application could be revived if circumstances change.

"A moratorium is supposed to be a temporary solution," he said then, adding that Hyflux cannot be given a "blank cheque".

Hyflux's next pre-trial conference is expected to take place by July 30, before the moratorium expires.

Separately, potential investor Utico will extend the deadline for its revised offer for Hyflux from June 4 to June 30, Hyflux said on Wednesday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES