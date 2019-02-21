Huawei launches cloud services in Singapore

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its cloud services business here, with plans to make it among its largest outside China.

Huawei Cloud will build artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in Singapore to serve start-ups and key industries in the region.

The firm will also extend 24/7 technical support and service assurance to cloud customers in the Government, Internet and financial industries, and large local enterprises, once it obtains approvals under Singapore's data security certification process.

Mr Jeffery Liu, president of Huawei South Pacific region, said Huawei Cloud will launch a skills training and recruitment plan for the Asia-Pacific to provide more opportunities for employment and professional development.

"We are ready to help local governments and enterprises implement their digital transformation strategies through exciting new technologies such as cloud computing and AI," he added.

Huawei Cloud opened in Hong Kong, Russia, Thailand and South Africa last year, in addition to China, Europe and Latin America.