SINGAPORE - It would take three to six months for HSBC to assess the impact on employees, following the company's decision to cease underwriting AXA Singapore's motor and commercial lines insurance business, said HSBC Life Singapore chief executive.

Speaking at a virtual townhall meeting for AXA employees on Monday morning (Feb 28), Ms Ho Lee Yen assured employees the company would make an effort to reskill and redeploy staff within the HSBC group.