HPH Trust's Q2 profit falls 37% on lower container throughput

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) saw a 36.8 per cent reduction in profit due to lower container throughput at its Hong Kong and Shenzhen ports.

Profit attributable to HPH Trust's unit holders in the second quarter came in at HK$170 million (S$30 million) from HK$269.1 million in the corresponding year-ago period, while it clocked a 3.6 per cent decline in revenue to HK$2.79 billion.

Combined container throughput of its Kwai Tsing terminals in Hong Kong dropped by 7.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, primarily due to the decline in trans-shipment cargoes.

The container throughput of its terminals in Yantian, Shenzhen, also slipped by 4.1 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, primarily due to the drop in empty cargoes but partially offset by an increase in US and trans-shipment cargoes, HPH Trust said.

HPH Trust is making a distribution of 8.52 Hong Kong cents per unit for the three months ended June 30, which is down from the 9.5 Hong Kong cents in the same period a year ago.

The trust has set the books closure date for July 31, while it has set Sept 20 as the date for its payment of distribution.

AT A GLANCE

Q2 REVENUE: HK$2.79 billion (-3.6%) Q2 NET PROFIT: HK$170 million (-36.8%) Q2 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT: 8.52 HK cents (- 10.3%)

In its earnings presentation, HPH Trust noted that prospects for global trade this year face an "almost unprecedented level of uncertainty" due to trade tensions and disputes between the United States and both China and the European Union.

"The impact of measures which may arise out of the trade disputes, especially those between the United States and China, on the performance of HPH Trust for the remainder of the year cannot readily be quantified, given the level of uncertainty that currently prevails as to both the specific nature, extent and timing of such measures, and the consequent precise impact they may have on local and global trade flows and, as such, HPH Trust's business," it said.

An industry trend to keep an eye on will be the increasing emphasis on security in the wake of cyber attacks and general threat of cyber attacks on companies, HPH Trust said.